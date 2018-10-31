Betting Tips: Bournemouth vs Manchester United

Manchester United travel to the Dean Court stadium of Bournemouth to take on the The Cherries in the 10th premier league match of the current season. While Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 6 matches across all competition this season, its not been an easy one for the Red Devils.

They had to rely on the individual brilliance of their French winger, Anthony Martial, who set up a goal and also went on to score the second as they hanged on to a 2-1 win over Everton in the domestic league last weekend.

This notwithstanding, we back the Red Devils to emerge victorious by a very slim margin at 2.03 odds. We also back the encounter to produce plenty of corner kicks with over 8.5 priced at 1.60 odds.