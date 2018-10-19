Football

BETTING TIPS: LIST OF TEAMS THAT WOULD PLAY HIGH NUMBERS OF CORNER KICKS TOMORROW

Image result for sport betting in nigeria

With straight winnings often resulting in disappointment a lot of the times. Another good option that can be tapped into by punters is the corner kick markets. This area also offer the same, if not more odds than the conventional straight winning odds.

Corner kicks market, offers more reward in some instances than straight winnings. For instance, in the Manchester City vs Burnley match: Mancity is priced at a mere 1.06 odds whereas Fulham is at almost 24 odds.

This match is sure a corner playing one because Burnley would sure want to park the bus and Mancity  would keep attacking which would  generate corners. The 10 mins corner for this match is 1.66, which is way higher than the 1.06 odds for straight win.

To this end, we have some teams below that are  likely to generate corners. 

Bournemouth – Southampton      over 8.5 corners at 1.58

West Ham – Tottenham                 over 8.5 corners at 1.56

Wolves – Watford                             over 8.5 corners at 1.60

Inter – Milan                                     overv 8.5 corhners at 1.42

Parma – Lazio                                   over 8.5 corners at 1.58

 

What do you think???

