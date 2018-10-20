Football

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals Today

With straight winnings often resulting in disappointment a lot of the times. Another good option that can be tapped into by punters is the over goals markets.

This market in most cases, offer easy way out away from the conventional straight winnings. You do not have to bother about who is winning or not, instead its the amount of goal scored that matters.

This market comes with reasonable odds. Some as high as 1.50 or more whereas there are even straight winnings of this same odds that do not drop.

To this end, we have this very high probable teams for you to try your luck for today:

Wolves – Watford

Bournemouth – Southampton

Villarreal – Atl. Madrid

Utrecht – AZ Alkmaar

Reims – Angers

