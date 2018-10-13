Betting Tips: Netherlands vs Germany

Germany travel to Holland to take on Netherlands in their second group match at the ongoing UEFA Nations League tournament with the German on a solitary point from their last match. Their opponents, Netherlands, are still without a point in the competition while their group is being led by France on 4 points.

This match would be a very interesting one as a result of the rivalry between the two sides which is one of the few longstanding football rivalries at a national level. Beginning in 1974 when the Dutch lost the 1974 FIFA World Cup to West Germany in the final.

This notwithstanding, we back the Germans to take the maximum 3 points home which is priced at a whooping 2.45 odds. Also, we expect the Germans to win corner kicks which is priced at 1.73 odds.

Which do you think is appropriate???