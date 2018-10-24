Betting Tips: PSV vs Tottenham

The two teams go head to head tonight knowing that it is now or never as both of them are pointless from their last two matches in the competition. The encounter would be played over two legs and both team would want to target maximum points in both encounter to keep their hope of making it to the next round alive.

Mauricio Pochetino’s Tottenham only sit in third place as a result of their superior goals difference to Van Bommel’s PSV having been both win less in the campaign this term.

This notwithstanding, we back the encounter to produce plenty of goals and we also back Tottenham to win by a slight margin