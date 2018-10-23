Betting Tips: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City

Manchester City face a Shakhtar Donetsk side that have never lost a home match against an English side in European competition today (Win 5 Draw 2), with their most recent such game being a 2-1 win against Man City in the Champions League last season.

The Citizens would be looking to get back to the top of the table after losing their first match of the campaign and also needed a late goal to win at Hoffenheim last time.

While the Ukrainian club, Shakhtar, have lost just 2 of their last 12 Champions league matches on home soil – against Real Madrid and Paris Saint-German respectively, ManCity have been scoring in all but one of their last 17 Champions League matches – a sequence of results that includes a 2-1 defeat against Shakhtar in Kharkiv 10 months ago.

These notwithstanding, we back this encounter to produce the following outcomes:

Manchester City to win outrightly which is priced at 1.40 odds

Over 9.5 corner kicks which is priced at 1.67 odds

Mancity to score in both halves, which is priced at an improved 1.98 odds

The Citizens to win and over 2.5 which is priced at a whopping 1.92 odds

And also, the match should produce 1st corner between 10 minutes which is priced at 1.62 odds.

Which do you think is appropriate???