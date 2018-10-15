Football

Betting Tips: Spain vs England

Image result for england vs spain

England travel to Spain to take on the La Roja in their third group match at the ongoing UEFA Nations League tournament. The last meeting between these two sides saw Spain emerged victorious after coming back from a goal down to leave Wembley Stadium, England, with a 2-1 win.

Gareth Southgate’s men are still in with a chance of progressing to to the next stage of the competition but need a win to keep their dwindling hopes alive. They have just a solitary point from two matches.

As a result of this, we back this encounter to produce plenty of corner kicks and also, we back Spain for a faint victory.

