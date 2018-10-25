Betting Tips: Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Arsenal would be looking to making it 11 consecutive wins across all competition as they travel to Lisbon,Portugal, to take on Sporting CP in their group E EUROPA league tie.
Both sides are tied on 6 points after 2 games each and Arsenal only sit at the top of the group table as a result of their superior goal difference to the Portuguese side.
This notwithstanding, we back the encounter to produce the following results:
- Arsenal to win at full time which is priced at 1.88 odds
- Also we back the event to produce plenty of corner kicks
- And equally we back Arsenal to win and over 1.5 which is priced at a whopping 2.35 odds.
Which do you think is best???