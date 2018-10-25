Betting Tips: Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Arsenal would be looking to making it 11 consecutive wins across all competition as they travel to Lisbon,Portugal, to take on Sporting CP in their group E EUROPA league tie.

Both sides are tied on 6 points after 2 games each and Arsenal only sit at the top of the group table as a result of their superior goal difference to the Portuguese side.

This notwithstanding, we back the encounter to produce the following results:

Arsenal to win at full time which is priced at 1.88 odds

Also we back the event to produce plenty of corner kicks

And equally we back Arsenal to win and over 1.5 which is priced at a whopping 2.35 odds.

Which do you think is best???