Football

Betting Tips: Tottenham vs Manchester City

Image result for tottenham vs mancity

English premier league table topper, Manchester City, would travel to the Wembleys to take on familiar foe, Tottenham, in the domestic league on Monday night. The defending champions have been in scintillating form and have been banging in goals at will in the current campaign.

The Citizens who are yet to taste defeat in the domestic league this season welcome their midfield maestro, Kelvi De Bryune, back from injury last week and this has been a very good boost for them.

They however face a Tottenham side that know how to grind out results even when they are not playing at their best as they showed against West Ham last time in the domestic league.

This not withstanding , we back the encounter to produce the following outcome:

  • Mancity to win which is priced at 1.78 odds
  • Also we back Mancity to win corner kicks which is priced at a whopping 2.25 odds
  • And also, we back the citizens to score both halves which is a whooping 3.40 odds

 

Which do you think is best???

