Between actress, Onyii Alex and a fan who wants to see her ‘V’

Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex has been approached by a fan on IG who gushed over how sexy and attractive the actress is.

Coming across the photo above, the father of one who could not hold his desires and fantasies for the actress divulged that he has been demoted several times in his church from a bishop down to a mere member all because he could not stop starring at her curves.

The young dad went ahead to beg her to show him her ‘V’ ( which probably means vagina) before he dies, well Onyii Alex has just advised him in a mild way.

Read exchange below;




