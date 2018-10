Award winning singer, Wizkid, has been approached by a fan on Twitter over his lack of concern on the welfare of his other sons, Tife and Ayo.

The singer took to the platform to disclose that he is on a road trip with his son Zion.

While the follower inquired if his sons Tife and Ayo are on same road trip with him, Wizkid replied by asking if her father is at home with her.

Here is a screenshot of their exchange below;