’Blood Forever’ Wizkid Declares In Celebration Of Wande Coal At 33

Singer, Wizkid, is celebrating his fellow singer and mentor, Wande Coal, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. The popular singer referred to the celebrant as his ‘blood foever’, in his birthday message to him.

‘Blood forever! ’ Wizkid declared on Instagram.

Wande Coal and Wizkid are said to be very close friends.

The celebrant also took to his IG page to appreciate everyone who has been instrumental to his journey..

“Still My Birthday feeling blessed and reenergised. Been on this Journey for over 10 years and to still get all the support can only be God.

I Want to thank everyone that has been instrumental in my career from Day 1 to date thanks And to the fans and supporters that have stuck with my Big head today marks a new Era Be ready for me!!”