Bobrisky Fires Driver Who Earns 300k Per Month, Gives Reasons

Nigeria cross dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky took to his Snapchat to announce that he has sacked his personal driver whom he pays three hundred thousand naira per month (300,000) according to the highly controversial male barbie, the driver disrespected him by hissing at him while he (Bobrisky) was talking to him.

“I just f**king sack my driver he is mad. I’m talking to him,he hiss at me. He must be very stupid, lets me see who will pay the idiot 300k per months in dis Lagos” He said.

See the full post

Bobrisky is a Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser, actor and entrepreneur who is known for his social media skill most notably with the use of Snapchat, a social media application.