News Feed

Bobrisky Fires Driver Who Earns 300k Per Month, Gives Reasons

Nigeria cross dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky took to his Snapchat to announce that he has sacked his personal driver whom he pays three hundred thousand naira per month (300,000) according to the highly controversial male barbie, the driver disrespected him by hissing at him while he (Bobrisky) was talking to him.

“I just f**king sack my driver he is mad. I’m talking to him,he hiss at me. He must be very stupid, lets me see who will pay the idiot 300k per months in dis Lagos” He said.

See the full post

 

Bobrisky is a Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser, actor and entrepreneur who is known for his social media skill most notably with the use of Snapchat, a social media application.

Tags

You may also like

‘You beat your own record, that’s why I f**k with you’ — Tiwa Savage gushes over Wizkid

Juliet Ibrahim Calls Iceberg Slim A Narcissist For Saying She’s A Toxic Person

TBoss slams ladies who call themselves or others bitches

Tiwa Savage Shares Fresh Intimate Photos With Wizkid Amid Dating Rumours

God never told a woman to love her husband – Pastor Uebert Angel

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima Glows In Bikini-Themed Photos

Toke Makinwa Poses With Her Backside In New Photo

Fayose’s Mother Spotted With Donald Trump Lookalike In USA

Faces Of Alleged Killers Of Army General, Idris Alkali (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *