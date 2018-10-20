Bobrisky reaches out to ‘They Didn’t Caught Me’ sensation Obialor James, offers him 100,000naira

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has said he is inspired by Obialor James, the “they didn’t caught me” sensation who was arrested for allegedly being gay.

Bobrisky is giving Jame a chance to ask him anything, and he has started by offering him N100,00 cash. He shared the above photos of James and wrote;

“James I’m inspired by u darling cos u came out to tell the world wat u are going through. The day I saw your viral video I was so like who is dis strong 💪 guy. Now let me tell u darling…. Ask me anything I mean your heart desire I’m ready to support u. Let start from 100,000 cash first. Pls find ur way to my house tomorrow pls. I love u die fuck haters let them keep running their mouth.”