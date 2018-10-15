News Feed

Bobrisky reacts to Nina and Toyin Lawani’s fallout

Self-acclaimed male barbie, Bobrisky, has taken to social media to subtly shade Toyin Lawani over her fallout with reality star, Nina.

Toyin Lawani was angry at Nina after the reality star runned back to Miracle who publicly dumped and disgraced her, therefore making her look stupid.

Bobrisky threw shades at both parties and further described Nina as an ingrate.

The shade came after we reported that Nina also unfollowed Toyin Lawani, after the stylist who is also her benefactor unfollowed her on Instagram. Bobrisky wrote;

No captions pls… Everyone said I’m wicked I’m not good. Now Good Samaritan don jam her own.. Since yesterday I have no appetite to eat I just dey laugh like mumu. Never help an ungrateful soul

