Bobrisky reveals he dreamt about Davido last night

Self-acclaimed male barbie, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobriskyhas taken to social media to narrate the dream he had with DMW Boss, Davido.

According to Bob, Davido accompanied him to the beach in his dream, but he couldn’t talk to him because lots of girls were around him.

“Sorry guys I woke up late and I had dis funny dream that I went out on a beach with DAVIDO. But in the dream I didn’t talk to him because I was shy. many girls were flaunting around him and I was like wat are dis one doing.” Bobrisky wrote on Snapchat.