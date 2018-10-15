Boko Haram executes another aid worker to keep Leah Sharibu as slave

Boko Haram insurgents have fulfilled their threats of executing another aid worker, to keep Leah Sharibu as a slave for life.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, executed Hauwa Leman, an aid worker with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and this was confirmed in a short clip seen by a special correspondent of TheCable.

The executed aid worker, was forced to kneel down, with her hands tied inside a white hijab which has a crest symbol, and then shot at a close range. Leman, a 24-year-old nurse was a student of health education at the University of Maiduguri and she was abducted in the attack, that left four soldiers, four policemen and three humanitarian aid workers dead.

Confirming the execution of the aid worker, ISWAP said;

“We have kept our word exactly as we said, by killing another humanitarian worker, Hauwa Leman, who is working with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) that were abducted during a raid on a military facility in Rann, Kala Balge in March 2018.

“Saifura and Hauwa were killed because they are considered as Murtads (apostates) by the group because they were once Muslims that have abandoned their Islam, the moment they chose to work with the Red Cross, and for us, there is no difference between Red Cross and UNICEF.

“If we see them, we will kill the apostates among them, men or women, and chose to kill or keep the infidels as slaves, men or women.”

Leman’s execution is coming after Toafic Toure, ICRC operational communication delegate, Maiduguri sub-delegation, pleaded with the federal government on Sunday to avert Leman’s killing as the Monday deadline given by the insurgents approached.