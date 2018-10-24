Breaking: Federal High Court grants Fayose N50m bail

Embattled former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has been granted bail of N50 million.

Fayose appeared before the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, where he was asked to provide a surety who must have landed property in Lagos. The guarantor is also required to have three-year tax clearance in Lagos.

Fayose was arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of corruption.

He arrived at the court premises on Wednesday around 9am, escorted by armed security operatives and officials of the EFCC.

Fayose is facing an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and abuse of office.