BREAKING: Senator Shehu Sani Dumps APC In Protest

Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) has resigned from the party, after the controversies that trailed the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.The Cable reports.

Sani has been at loggerheads with the Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The lawmaker sent his resignation letter to the chairman of the APC in ward 6, Tudun wada north, Kaduna.

“I present to you my highest compliments and wish by this communication to formally offer to you my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“l had joined the APC and remained with it against all odds in the belief that it will constitute a veritable platform for the realization of those democratic ideals which I hold very dear, that honor and integrity will be the ultimate ethos of the patty and, most importantly, that internal party democracy will always be the norm. However, only posterity can affirm the extent to which the APC has committed to and reflected these values.

“As I exit the APC at this point in time. I wish to formally thank the party for availing me the platform upon which I am currently serving this country in the honoured capacity of Senator of the Federal Republic.

“I wish the party well in all her future endeavors and ask sir, that you please accept the assurance of my highest considerations,” the letter read.

