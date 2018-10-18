News Feed

Bride Who Looked Sad On Wedding Day, Shares Passionate Kiss With Hubby (Photos)

It appears this bride who looked unhappy on her wedding day has mended fences with her husband as they are presently catching fun.

The couple who made headlines some days ago after their wedding pictures hit the internet, are currently on their honeymoon.

The photos which were shared by a Facebook user, went viral on social media for obvious reasons as the bride looked gloomy and unhappy while tying the knot to a much shorter man.

In the new pictures, the new wife looked very happy as she spent quality time with her man. The couple also kissed while posing for the camera to show the public all is well.

See more photos below:

