BRT vehicle crushes power bike rider to death in Lagos

A Bus Rapid Transit, BRT vehicle has crushed a power bike rider, whose identity has yet to be established, to death, in the Agric area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday, reportedly occurred in the BRT lane, Punch Metro reports.

It was gathered that the rider had tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the road. While trying to avoid knocking down the pedestrian, the rider swerved into the BRT lane and an oncoming BRT bus hit the rider and his passenger.

A source said:

“While the pedestrian was trying to cross the road, there was a power bike rider who was speeding, The rider swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrian and both of them, and the power bike passenger fell.

“The BRT bus which was also on motion ran into them. The power bike rider died immediately while the passanger was rushed to the nearest hospital. The pedestrian sustained injuries”

“Immediately the accident happened, some hoodlums came to the scene pretending to render help, but they made away with the mobile phone of the deceased, so he could not be identified.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the accident and called on Nigerians who had not seen their loved one to visit the Owutu Police Station in order to identify the corpse.

He said:

“There was an accident and the rider died on the spot. The Commissioner of Police is calling on people whose relation has a power bike and has not been seen since Wednesday to report to Owutu Police Station so that they can have access to the body in the mortuary.”

The Assistant Chief Security Offer, Primero Nigeria Limited, which operates BRT in the area, Mr Mathew Akinwunmi, said, “It is unfortunate. They rode on an unauthorised lane and suddenly saw a pedestrian crossing.

“The rider tried to avoid hitting him and rode to the front of our bus. The rider died and the other one was rushed to a hospital.”