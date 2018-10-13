Buhari bans 50 highly placed Nigerians from travelling abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari has placed a ban on 50 very prominent Nigerians suspected of corruption from leaving the country.

This was made known by Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman, in a statement on Saturday. According to Mr Garba Shehu, this position was taken as part of the enforcement of the recently signed executive order 6 by the president.

These prominent Nigerians affected by the executive order have been placed under watch list and are restricted from leaving Nigeria, until their cases are determined.

Part of the statement reads thus:

“Also, the financial transactions of these persons of interest are being monitored by the relevant agencies to ensure that the assets are not dissipated and such persons do not interfere with, nor howsoever corrupt the investigation and litigation processes.”