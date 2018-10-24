Buhari has kept his pledge not to steal public funds

Yemi Osinbajo said this on Tuesday during his address at the Multi-Purpose Indoors Hall, Bauchi, where he had gone to officially launch the federal government’s Social Investment programme, ‘Trader Moni’ .

The Vice President, who explained that the ‘Trader Moni’ scheme created to give interest-free loans to petty traders, and when returned will be entitled to more.

In Yemi Osinbajo’s words:

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to Nigeria is that he will not steal Nigeria’s resources. He will use Nigeria’s money for the benefit of all Nigerians. That is the pledged that he made the day he became president and he has maintained that pledge till now.”

The Vice President further said that the determination of the federal government is to see that Nigeria’s money is used for the benefit of Nigerians.

“We will not allow any part of Nigeria’s money to be used for private property. This country can afford to provide for its own citizens. That is why we are committed and determined to ensure that we provide for everyone especially young men and women.”

‘Trader Moni’ scheme, he said that, “I have gone round to everywhere but I want to say that when we came to Bauchi and saw all that the young men and women are doing, the entrepreneurs, the small and big businesses, I am now convinced that Bauchi State has the best entrepreneurs in Nigeria.”