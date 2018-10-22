News, Uncategorized

”Buhari has shown, in words and deeds that he is unfit to govern” – Dino Melaye tweets

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, on Monday described President Muhammadu Buhari as a failed president, who can’t govern Nigeria.

According to DailyPost, Melaye said this while rubbishing the re-election bid of the president.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain stressed that Buhari destroyed a thriving economy that was handed over to him by the previous administration.

In a tweet, Melaye wrote:

“APC’s sycophantic minions are congenitally pollyannaish. It is the reason why they’d want a second term for an incompetent man who destroyed a thriving economy that was handed over to him.

“Buhari has shown, in words and deeds, that he is unfit to govern.”

See his tweet below:

Tags

You may also like

This reasons has shown IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu is working for Buhari’s re-election

Curvy model, Sanchi causes an uproar with her enormous behind (Photos)

“All relationships go through hell” – IK Ogbonna reacts after his wife yanked off her wedding ring

Nigerian man wins a Spicy Food Challenge in faraway China

Nina strikes a pose with her Mother & Sisters as she celebrates her Mother’s birthday (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire shares adorable photos as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)

Watch moment Davido declared his uncle, Senator Adeleke ‘Governor’ Of Osun state at felabration (Video)

Bobrisky advise to all ladies who attend all parties just to hookup with the ‘big boys’

Religious leaders visit President Buhari just to take photographs – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *