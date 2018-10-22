”Buhari has shown, in words and deeds that he is unfit to govern” – Dino Melaye tweets

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, on Monday described President Muhammadu Buhari as a failed president, who can’t govern Nigeria.

According to DailyPost, Melaye said this while rubbishing the re-election bid of the president.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain stressed that Buhari destroyed a thriving economy that was handed over to him by the previous administration.

In a tweet, Melaye wrote:

“APC’s sycophantic minions are congenitally pollyannaish. It is the reason why they’d want a second term for an incompetent man who destroyed a thriving economy that was handed over to him.

“Buhari has shown, in words and deeds, that he is unfit to govern.”

See his tweet below: