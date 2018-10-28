Buhari is dead – IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu declares in a new live broadcast from Jerusalem

IPOB leader, Nwannekaenyi “Nnamdi” Kenny Okwu Kanu who resurfaced few weeks ago, took a swipe at President Buhari in a new broadcast today from Jerusalem.

Nnamdi Kanu who claimed the Nigerian ‘cult’ government gave him strict bail conditions so he won’t be able to talk or speak his mind, added that he refused to do that which was why they decided to kill him and shut him up permanently.

The IPOB leader who called Buhari an illiterate, further claimed in the live broadcast that the real Buhari is dead and the person in Aso Rock is Jubrin, a look-alike of the president who comes from Sudan. Nnamdi Kanu who hailed Ayodele Fayose and Femi Fani-Kayode for always standing up against the president and always criticising him, said next month, IPOB will hold a meeting where he will reveal and provide evidence including pictorial proof to show that Buhari is fake as he alleged that the president died in Saudi Arabia.

Nnamdi Kanu who also slammed the South east governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and other Igbo leaders who he said helped in proscribing the IPOB group as a terrorists sect, also alleged that the Arewa consultative forum pressured the Ohaneze Ndigbo to do something about him when his popularity was growing in Nigeria.

Here is the video below;