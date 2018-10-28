News, Uncategorized

Buhari is dead – IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu declares in a new live broadcast from Jerusalem

IPOB leader, Nwannekaenyi “Nnamdi” Kenny Okwu Kanu who resurfaced few weeks ago, took a swipe at President Buhari in a new broadcast today from Jerusalem.

Nnamdi Kanu who claimed the Nigerian ‘cult’ government gave him strict bail conditions so he won’t be able to talk or speak his mind, added that he refused to do that which was why they decided to kill him and shut him up permanently.

The IPOB leader who called Buhari an illiterate, further claimed in the live broadcast that the real Buhari is dead and the person in Aso Rock is Jubrin, a look-alike of the president who comes from Sudan. Nnamdi Kanu who hailed Ayodele Fayose and Femi Fani-Kayode for always standing up against the president and always criticising him, said next month, IPOB will hold a meeting where he will reveal and provide evidence including pictorial proof to show that Buhari is fake as he alleged that the president died in Saudi Arabia.

Nnamdi Kanu who also slammed the South east governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and other Igbo leaders who he said helped in proscribing the IPOB group as a terrorists sect, also alleged that the Arewa consultative forum pressured the Ohaneze Ndigbo to do something about him when his popularity was growing in Nigeria.

Here is the video below;




Tags

You may also like

“No sensible politician can ignore entertainers; if you do, you do so at your own risk” – Yemi Osinbajo

2019: Emir Sanusi warns Nigerians against electing uneducated leaders

Twitter user who told her parents all she wanted for her 30th birthday was pizza, gets flown to Italy to have some (Photos)

I’ll never allow anyone else raise my children – Afeez Oyetoro, aka Saka reveals

Davido exposed after sliding into the DM of a 17-year-old girl to call her “Fat, Broke & Ugly”

Trending photos of Nigerian dwarf who got married to his heartthrob

Charles Novia reacts to the breakup report of Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim

Viral wedding pictures of a Nigerian man who married two women on the same day

Tiwa Savage & Wizkid are two consenting adults, free to date – Korede Bello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *