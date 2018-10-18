Politics, Trending

Buhari meets security chiefs in Aso Rock behind closed doors(photos)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with service chiefs and heads of security agencies at the State House, Abuja.

Present at the meeting with the president are Minister of Defense, Brig Gen Mansur Dan Ali, Chief of Army Lt General T.Y Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, among others in attendance of the meeting.

The details of the meeting is still unknown, as at the time of filing this report.

More photos below

You may also like

60-year-old woman & her husband welcome first baby after 36 years Of Marriage (Photos)

Beautiful bride with her six bridesmaids ‘Slay’ in stunning sultry swimsuits (Photos)

OSUN POLLS: APC mounting pressure on Judiciary to deny PDP of victory

Buhari meets Fayemi and Bagudu at presidential villa

Here’s why crime thrives in Nigeria – Atiku

Bride who looked unhappy on her wedding day finally Kisses her husband (Photos)

Fayemi lied!!!! Fayose didnt incur any debt for Ekiti – PDP

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th October

Top 7 Nigeria Politicians With integrity in Nigeria, Buhari Tops The List

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *