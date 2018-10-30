Buhari visits Kaduna to condole with affected communities

President Muhammadu Buhari visited Kaduna state to sympathise with people affected by the recent unrest in the state.

The President assured Nigerians that security personnel are on top of their game, to ensure that normalcy is restored.

In a statement my the president on Tuesday, he said noted that those who have acted in the violence that claimed many lives,will be brought to Justice.

See full statement below

I paid a visit to Kaduna to sympathize with the people on the recent killings and unrest in the State, and to meet with the affected communities. Our security agencies are now on top of the situation, and we shall ensure that all the perpetrators are held to account.

My condolences to the Government and people of Kaduna State, and to the families who lost loved ones to the violence. Condolences also to the family and people of the late Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima. He served his community with dedication; may his soul rest in peace.

I commend the efforts of the Kaduna State Government in responding to and managing the crisis. They have set an example of responsiveness that should be emulated across the country. The Federal Government will continue to support them with adequate Federal security assets.

The Federal Government will also continue to work to ensure that more security assets are recruited and deployed across the country to protect all citizens going about their lawful business, and to reinforce the authority of the government.