Can Arsenal Make It 12 Consecutive Win When They Visit Selhurst Park Tomorrow To Take On Crystal Palace???

Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park tomorrow to take on Crystal Palace in their 9th Premier league game of the current season.

They Gunners seems to have turned their early season woes around as they have now gone on to win 11 consecutive matches across all competitions after their back to back defeat to both Manchester City and Chelsea during the early season.

They seems to have grasp the ‘idea’ their new coach talked about during the beginning of the season and have been playing some breathtaking football ever since.

Sam Allardyce side have a boost as they welcome their talisman, Wilfred Zaha, back from injury and would be looking at causing a major upset when the two sides meet tomorrow.

Should Arsenal win at Selhurst Park tomorrow, then it would be their 12th consecutive win across all season.

