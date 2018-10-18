Football

Can Manchester United Turn Their ’16 Years Woes’ At Stamford Bridge Around On Saturday???

Image result for chelsea vs manchester united

Manchester United travel to Stamford bridge to take on Chelsea in a premiership early kick off on Saturday corresponding to match day 9. While the Blues are yet to taste defeat across all competitions this season, the Red Devils have had a considerable amount of defeat in the premier league this season.

The Red Devil are also win less in their last eight visits to Stamford bridge. They have only managed a draw and have gone on to win the remaining seven.  Jose Mourinho, who once coached Chelsea has lost all the three matches he has played at Stamford Bridge as a Manchester United’s coach.

The last time the Red devils won at Stamford bridge in the premier league was in October 2012 under Sir Alex Ferguson and that was their only victory in the last 16 years.

Do you think the unimpressive run would come to an end on Saturday???

You may also like

Betting Tips: Barcelona vs Sevilla

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juve To Face Genoa And Then Manchester United Within 6 Days – Step Up Preparations(Pictures)

Former Manchester United Winger, Luis Nani, Tips Manchester United To Beat Chelsea(Video)

Here Is ‘The Wonderful’ Wayne Rooney’s Goal That’s Wowing Everybody(Video) Today

FOOTBALL BETTING: SEE FREE 20 ODDS FOR TODAY: 18TH OCTOBER

Super Eagles Midfielder, John Ogu, Can’t Stop Gushing About Late Win Over Libya

Arsene Wenger Reveals That He Would Join A New Club In January

France vs Germany: 10 Things Germany Coach, Joachim Leow, Has To Say After Win less Run Continues

See How Super Eagles Defender, William Troost Ekong, Reacted To Super Eagles Going Top Of Group E

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *