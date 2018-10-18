Can Manchester United Turn Their ’16 Years Woes’ At Stamford Bridge Around On Saturday???

Manchester United travel to Stamford bridge to take on Chelsea in a premiership early kick off on Saturday corresponding to match day 9. While the Blues are yet to taste defeat across all competitions this season, the Red Devils have had a considerable amount of defeat in the premier league this season.

The Red Devil are also win less in their last eight visits to Stamford bridge. They have only managed a draw and have gone on to win the remaining seven. Jose Mourinho, who once coached Chelsea has lost all the three matches he has played at Stamford Bridge as a Manchester United’s coach.

The last time the Red devils won at Stamford bridge in the premier league was in October 2012 under Sir Alex Ferguson and that was their only victory in the last 16 years.

Do you think the unimpressive run would come to an end on Saturday???