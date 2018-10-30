Cardi B comes for Nicki Minaj again, threatens to beat and sue her

Cardi B has come for Nicki Minaj again. This time, she’s threatening to not only physically assault her, but also to pursue legal action against her.

Cardi ripped into Nicki on Monday during a social media tirade. This comes after Nicki went on her Queen Radio show and spilled more details about their New York Fashion Week fight which left Cardi with a knot on her forehead.

During the expletive-filled tirade, Cardi B called Nicki a snitch for claiming Rah Ali beat Cardi up during the fight. The new mother said she’s tired of the back and forth and invited Nicki to settle the fight with their fists.

Nicki is offering $100k to anyone who’s willing to leak footage of the altercation between her and Cardi at the NYFW, adding that she’s willing to take Cardi to court. But Cardi said she should sue Nicki for defamation.