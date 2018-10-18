Uncategorized

Cardi B narrates her labour experience, says childbirth broke her vagina

Rapper, Cardi B has revealed some things she went through during childbirth in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live in New york, on Wednesday.

The rapper said that she feels like her 3-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus is what she’s been missing all of her life.

However, she recalled her painful labour experience.

”People just be like, “Oh, when you give birth it’s going to hurt,”but nobody tells you that like… your vagina

It was harder. than I imagined. She broke my vagina. Why nobody told you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina.”

Cardi added

The rapper was also asked about her recent tweet, which saw her ask her followers if they’d be mad at her if she were to get pregnant again.

She told Kimmel:

“Oh well, you know, people have mixed feelings,” before she added that she wants “three or four”

kids.

Cardi continued,

“I do feel like I need a rest, but oh my god, the happiness that my baby brung me is just like I could just do this over and over again.

“This is what I was missing my whole life.”

