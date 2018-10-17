News Feed

Cassie and Diddy Split Up After 11 Years

According to The Shade Room which broke this news, the rumour of their split recently surfaced after blogger LoveBScott claimed that music mogul Diddy is canoodling with 26-year-old model, Jocelyn Chew.

And now, the singer’s rep has confirmed their breakup in a statement shared with TSR, in which the rep said the duo called it quits months ago.

LoveBScott further adds that Diddy was captured spending time in Miami with Jocelyn at the end of last month. They also reportedly attended Drake’s show at the Staples Center in LA recently.

For Cassie, she has unfollowed almost everyone on her Instagram, including Diddy.

Meet Diddy’s alleged new love.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning 😃☀️

A post shared by JOCELYN CHEW (@jocelyn) on

You may also like

Arsene Wenger Set To Return To Coaching By January 2019

How Police Rescued Uber Driver From Armed Robbers Today In Lekki [Photos]

University Student Arrested For Stealing Women’s Panties To Masturbate

Senate Tells Banks to Dispense N40k Per Withdrawal and Suspend Card Maintenance Charges

‘My Vag Is Wider’- Lady Advises Others Against Doing NYSC in Lagos

Father Fakes Son’s Death, Replaces Body With Log Of Wood (Photos)

Manchester United Won’t Win Premier League With Romelu Lukaku – Paul Scholes

Retirement Plans Already In Motion As Davido Reveals Other Business

My Encounter With A Woman In Traffic Who Sent Millions To My Mum – Small Doctor Shares Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *