Cassie and Diddy Split Up After 11 Years

According to The Shade Room which broke this news, the rumour of their split recently surfaced after blogger LoveBScott claimed that music mogul Diddy is canoodling with 26-year-old model, Jocelyn Chew.

And now, the singer’s rep has confirmed their breakup in a statement shared with TSR, in which the rep said the duo called it quits months ago.

LoveBScott further adds that Diddy was captured spending time in Miami with Jocelyn at the end of last month. They also reportedly attended Drake’s show at the Staples Center in LA recently.

For Cassie, she has unfollowed almost everyone on her Instagram, including Diddy.

Meet Diddy’s alleged new love.