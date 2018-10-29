Catholic archbishop advises Govt to deduct tithe from monthly salaries and send to the Church

A certain Catholic Archbishop of Kampala in Uganda, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has pushed for the motion of the government deducting 10% from people’s monthly salary as tithe and forward it to the church.

Speaking at Saint Mary’s Cathedral Rubaga during mass, the Catholic Archbishop said many Christians don’t pay tithe and this affects projects by the church.

“Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church,” said Archbishop Lwanga.

“Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?”

Archbishop Lwanga also gave a clear example of Germany where the government takes it their responsibility of collecting the church’s monthly tithe from salaries of Germans who are registered as Catholics, Protestants or Jews and hands it to their respective Church leaders.

“I was told Germans make agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches,” he added.

Source: citizentv