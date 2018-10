A Malawian Catholic priest has been slammed after a beach photo of him and his female staff goes viral on social media.

Rev. Father Charles Mukhalira Chiuta Dhlovu of Mzuzu Diocese had posed with Grace Mwiwa, during a party organised by the Church’s radio station, Tigawane FM, at Chikale beach.

However, many Malawians are calling him out over what they termed “an inappropriate pose.” Also, Mwiwa, a presenter at the station, was recently promoted and many believed it was influenced by the Father.