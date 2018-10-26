Cee-C & her close friend, Leo unfollow each other on Instagram

Although the Big Brother Naija reality 2018 edition tagged ‘Double Wahala’ ended many months ago, the drama has refused to depart from the lives of its 20 participants.

It has come to public notice that the dramatic Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C and her close friend, Leo Babarinde Da Silva have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The reason behind this odious action remains unknown as both parties have remained quiet.

It would be recalled that Cee-C and Leo have been seen in compromising positions several times.

They have attended dinner dates together during which they have fed each other and they have also attended social gatherings including the church despite the fact that Leo is a Muslim.

Meanwhile, Cee-C has always reiterated that she is single and not dating Leo.