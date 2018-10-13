Uncategorized

Cee-c seen on set with Nkem Owoh and Rachael Okonkwo as she makes Nollywood debut (Photos)

BBN, Cee c has gone into acting as she makes her Nollywood debut with Nkem Owoh and Rachael Okonkwo.

The famous fashionista seems to be following the footsteps of Leo Dasilva whom she is rumored to be in a relationship with, by being a serial entrepreneur as she is known to be a brand influencer, fashion icon, selling of beauty and hair products, sealing deals and cashing out.

Though a graduate of law, Cee-C as she is popularly called has found her way to the entertainment scene and is seriously enjoying every bit of it.

Check out the photos she shared earlier today;




