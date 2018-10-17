Chaos In Senate As Saraki, Akpabio Clash Over Sitting Arrangement

The hallowed Chambers of the Nigerian Senate would have become a wrestling ring earlier today after Senate President, Bukola Saraki clashed with Senator Godswill Akpabio over sitting arrangement.

It was gathered that the Senate became rowdy after Senator Godswill Akpabio called for recognition to speak but was refused by Saraki.

Saraki refused him on the grounds that he could not speak using another Senator’s microphone. Akpabio changed seating position after his defection from the PDP to the APC. His new seat had no Microphone.

Akpabio stood up to speak shortly after the Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom North East, had raised the alarm of alleged plans by the APC in the State it cause mayhem and to ensure that the 2019 general elections do not hold in the state which has before now adjudged one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Saraki refused Akpabio to use the Microphone of the former Senate leader, Senator Ali Ndume adding that there was no way he would be allowed to raise any issue there.

This led to an eruption of shouts and fiery exchanges between the senators. The situation was later brought under control by DSP Ike Ekweremadu and Saraki.