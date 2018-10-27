Uncategorized

Charles Idibia, youngest brother of 2Face Idibia set to wed the love of his life, Rosemarie

Nigerian singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur Innocent Ujah Idibia known by his stage name 2Baba’s youngest brother, Charles Idibia is set to wed the love of his life, Rosemarie.

An Excited Annie Idibia took to Instagram to announce the news writing;

“wow wowzaaaaaaaa💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 So Excited!!!!! Youngest Idibia Brother Is Taken Oooooooooooo !!! Can’t wait can’t wait!!!! Latest Mrs Idibia Coming throughhhhhhh♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ @charlybrave @rosemarie__1”

Rosemarie had her bridal shower on October 14th.




