Charles Novia reacts to the breakup report of Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim

Nigerian film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, social commentator and essayist Charles Osa Igbinovia commonly known as Charles Novia has also reacted to the breakup report of Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim which made headlines this week.

Known for films such as Missing Angel (2004), Caught in The Middle and Alan Poza (2013), Charles Novia who shared a photo of Iceberg Slim pressing Juliet’s butts, claimed that Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim were irresponsible in their relationship and further devalued each other.

Read his post below;

Any fiance who presses his fiancee’s nyansh like this and then they break up after this public display of ‘nyashcality’, has devalued the worth of that nyansh for other prospective ‘nyanshcals’. Both erstwhile betrothed were irresponsible to have even allowed this kind of picture go out in the first place.

He also wrote on Facebook;

So, Actress Juliet Ibrahim and Iceberg Slim, her erstwhile fiance, have called it quits. So, all this pressing of her nyansh when they were a dating and engaged couple was for what ?

Engagement is not marriage, Ladies. Be careful how your nyansh is pressed by your betrothed until you tie the nuptial knots.

What Nyanshcality can do…

See his post below:

