Charly Boy’s daughter Dewy Oputa and her partner SJ took to the social media to celebrate their first Pride as a couple with lovely photos.

Sharing the adorable photos, Dewy wrote this lovely message to her partner:

‘I want to kiss you

Hug you

Hold your hand

Sleep next to you

Wake up next to you

Show you off to the world

And cherish every second I have with you.

I want to love every part of you forever; but even forever isn’t enough time.’

See more photos below;