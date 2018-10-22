News Feed

Check out Ebuka’s lovely outfit to the premiere of Kemi Adetiba’s new movie

Again, Tv Personalty and fashion icon, Ebuka Uchendu has done what he knows how to do apart from being in our faces on tv.

He was sure to make a fashion statement during the premiere of Kemi Adetiba’s new movie and everyone is talking about it

For the premiere of ‘King of Boys’, Ebuka rocked a blue fine tuned traditional attire with matching cap and walking stick to portray the image of the ‘King of Boys’

The movie follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, (played by Sola Sobowale) a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future.

The movie which tackles societal tropes such as political conflict, sibling rivalry, and corruption, is set to feature stand out performances from rap duo, Reminisce and ill Bliss, Adesua Etomi, and Toni Tones.

