Check Out The Inside Of The New Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the new Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal in Rivers state.

President Buhari opened the new terminal on Thursday at a ceremony attended by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Minister of State for Aviation Hadi Sirika and several other top government officials.

The President arrived at the state capital, Port Harcourt around 12:20 pm in what was his first official visit for the inauguration of the project.

The terminal is one of its kind in the country.

Below are more pictures of the terminal: