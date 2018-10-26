Football

Chelsea 3 Bate 1: Check Out What Chelsea Midfielder, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Said After Scoring First Career Hat-trick

England midfielder, Ruben Loftus Cheek, was simply unplayable for Bate Borisov yesterday during their third Europa group match at Stamford Bridge yesterday. The 22 years old midfielder went on to score his first career hatrick in just his second competitive start of the season.

With his hatrick yesterday, the skillful midfielder, who spent the better part of last year on loan at Crystal Palace has now moved the Blues further up the Europa league table on 9 points.

The Englishman then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react to his first hatrick by dropping one or two messages for fans and football lovers.

What he said:

You may also like

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 26TH OCTOBER

‘Giroud is as bad as Morata’ – Meet The ‘Hat-trick Boy’, Loftus Cheek, That Fans Want Over Giroud And Morata

‘Morata And Giroud All Season 3 Goals, Loftus Cheek In One Game: 3 goals’ – What Fans Are Saying About Chelsea’s Hatrick Hero Is A Must Read

’11 Wins In A Row, Clean Sheet Today, Lets Wrap It Up On Sunday’ – Gunners Reactions To Winning Streak Would Leave You Proud As A Fan

Fans Laud Arsenal New Coach, Unai Emery, For Turning The Club’s Fortune Around In A Little Time

Despite Making It 11 Consecutive Wins, Fan Still Throw Mud At Arsenal Players

Welbeck Makes It 11 Wins In A Row For Arsenal With This ‘Fine Goal’ (Video)

Betting Tips: Sporting CP vs Arsenal

What Real Madrid Loanee, Archaf Hakimi, Said After Helping Dortmund Destroy Atlectico Madrid Would Leave You Thrilled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *