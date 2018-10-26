Chelsea 3 Bate 1: Check Out What Chelsea Midfielder, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Said After Scoring First Career Hat-trick

England midfielder, Ruben Loftus Cheek, was simply unplayable for Bate Borisov yesterday during their third Europa group match at Stamford Bridge yesterday. The 22 years old midfielder went on to score his first career hatrick in just his second competitive start of the season.

With his hatrick yesterday, the skillful midfielder, who spent the better part of last year on loan at Crystal Palace has now moved the Blues further up the Europa league table on 9 points.

The Englishman then took to his twitter handle at the end of the match to react to his first hatrick by dropping one or two messages for fans and football lovers.

What he said: