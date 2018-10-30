Checkout these beautiful maternity photos of 3 pregnant sisters

These beautiful and biological sisters are all expecting at the same time and their maternity photos has gone viral on social media platforms.

The adorable sisters identified as, Ogechi, Chika and Onyee, are expecting mothers and decided to document the wonderful journey of them planning to become mothers at the same time.

One of the pregnant sisters, Chika who shared the photos on Instagram wrote;

If you know me, you know I love my sisters to the next universe and back. I’ve literally shared everything with them (clothes, teachers, parents, food etc) I’m now sharing this crazy journey to motherhood. Gods timing is just miraculous. I could not have dreamt it like this.

