Football

Chelsea 2 Manutd 2: What Fans Are Saying About This Martial’s Goal Is A Must Read

Anthony Martial almost single handedly handed Chelsea their first defeat of the season after his brace put the Red Devils ahead before the Blues leveled up with seconds remaining to the final whistle.

Chelsea had opened the scoring in the first half through Antonio Rudiger who rose above Paul Pogba to head home from a delicate corner before the Red Devils came back in the second half to chase the game. Manchester united however leveled up in the second half after Juan Mata’s rebound fell into Martial’s path and he subsequently swept home.

The Red devils who have not won Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the domestic league in 8 games thought they were heading for a glorious victory when the impressive French man, Martial, riffled home from swift counter attacking move but the Blues equalized at the death through Ross Barkley, who was quick to a rebound.

The goal below:

https://twitter.com/UKFootballTimes/status/1053636159757344768

What people are saying:

https://twitter.com/ManUnitedMedia/status/1053634812420993024

You may also like

‘Good Bye Lopetegui’ Fans Want Real Madrid’s New Coach Sacked For Dismal Performance

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 400 Goals In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues With This Goal(Video)

Real Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Real Madrid Is Finished Without Ronaldo’ – Fans React To Madrid Winless Streak

Madrid 1 Levante 2: ‘Courtois getting exposed for the fraud he is in La-liga.’ Fans Troll Real Madrid Goal Keeper, Thibaut Courtois, For Conceding This Cheap Goal( Video)

‘Jose’s team looking different’ – Check Out What Fans Are Saying About Manchester United’s Starting X1 Against Chelsea

Betting Tips: Matches That Would Produce Over 1.5 Goals Today

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 20TH OCTOBER

Fans Lash At Barcelona’s Coach, Ernesto Valverde, For Not Giving Summer Signing, Malcom, Enough Playing Time(See barca’s line up for tomorrow)

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Check Out What Chelsea’s Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Said During Pre Match Conference

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *