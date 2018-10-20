Chelsea 2 Manutd 2: What Fans Are Saying About This Martial’s Goal Is A Must Read

Anthony Martial almost single handedly handed Chelsea their first defeat of the season after his brace put the Red Devils ahead before the Blues leveled up with seconds remaining to the final whistle.

Chelsea had opened the scoring in the first half through Antonio Rudiger who rose above Paul Pogba to head home from a delicate corner before the Red Devils came back in the second half to chase the game. Manchester united however leveled up in the second half after Juan Mata’s rebound fell into Martial’s path and he subsequently swept home.

The Red devils who have not won Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the domestic league in 8 games thought they were heading for a glorious victory when the impressive French man, Martial, riffled home from swift counter attacking move but the Blues equalized at the death through Ross Barkley, who was quick to a rebound.

