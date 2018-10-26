Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Makes ‘Amazing Revelation’ About Hat-trick Boy, Ruben Loftus Cheek.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek hat-trick was all Chelsea needed to moved further clear at the top of group L Europa League table during their match with Bate Borisov yesterday at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The 22 years old England International nneded just 2 minutes of action to open the scoring with a well taken goal before going on to complete his hat-trick in the 79th minute.

The match which ended 3-1 in favour of the Blues marked the first since 2011 that Chelsea would win their first three group stage match at an European competition.

Chelsea coach, Maurizio Sarri, who took over the helms during the summer revealed some amazing facts about the midfielder while fielding questions from journalists at the end of the match.

What he said: