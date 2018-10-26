Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Makes ‘Amazing Revelation’ About Hat-trick Boy, Ruben Loftus Cheek.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek hat-trick was all Chelsea needed to moved further clear at the top of group L Europa League table during their match with Bate Borisov yesterday at Stamford Bridge yesterday.
The 22 years old England International nneded just 2 minutes of action to open the scoring with a well taken goal before going on to complete his hat-trick in the 79th minute.
The match which ended 3-1 in favour of the Blues marked the first since 2011 that Chelsea would win their first three group stage match at an European competition.
Chelsea coach, Maurizio Sarri, who took over the helms during the summer revealed some amazing facts about the midfielder while fielding questions from journalists at the end of the match.
What he said:
‘He played very, very well,’ . ‘In the offensive phase, wonderful.
‘I thought before, from the beginning of the season, he was really a very good player.
‘Now I think the same, but I think maybe also he is more suitable to my football. He is improving. He also needs to improve in the defensive phase, but not only Loftus.
‘At the moment we have four midfielders for two positions, and three of them have the same characteristics – offensive midfielders. Only Kante is a defensive midfielder.
‘It’s very difficult for me to put two similar offensive midfielders in the starting XI at the same time. I hope to be able to do it in the future, but I need the cooperation from the players of course. I need an improvement in the defensive phase.’