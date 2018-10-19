Chelsea vs Manchester United: Check Out What Chelsea’s Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Said During Pre Match Conference

Chelsea would be looking to keep up their momentum when they host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the premier league early kick off tomorrow. The visitors have not won Chelsea at home in 8 premier league meetings and might not be able to upturn this woe as they have been largely inconsistent this season.

Since former Napoli’s Coach, Maurizio Sarri, took over at Chelsea during the summer transfer window, the London club have been playing some eye catching football with emphasis on one touch.

Sarri, today while addressing journalists during a pre match conference ahead of the clash revealed that the squad is in good shape except minor injuries to England midfielder, Ross Barkley and teenage sensation, Hudson odoi.

What he said:

Sarri says he does not know if Chelsea are playing better football now than under Jose Mourinho, a coach he points out has won everything everywhere. Sarri adds that the media should respect Mourinho also. #CHEMUN — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 19, 2018