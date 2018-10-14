News Feed

Chioma Who? Slay Queen shoots her shot at Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido may have publicly declared his love for his girlfriend, Chioma, but it hasn’t stop other ladies from shooting their shot.

The singer shared a photo of himself relaxing in a Jacuzzi which he captioned; “Inna d Japuzzi 💦 😏

A female fan dropped a suggestive comment on his Instagram page.

“Hmmm just imagining muself inside there with you doing it all over and over again.’, she wrote.

When she was slammed by fellow commenters, she fired back,calling them pretenders. She also said Davido is a public property and any lady have the right to shoot their shoot.

See the comments below;

Tags

You may also like

Journalist releases video of Gov. Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe

Travel Ban: Buhari Repeating ‘Evil Decree 2’ Of 1984 – Atiku

‘Stop Sending Love Messages, I Aint Available’- Caroline Danjuma To Men

BankyW beats rivals to marrying Adesua in their next life

Kanye West Back-stabbed and Betrayed Me”- Drake

See The Names Of Former Governors And PDP Members Banned By Buhari From Travelling Abroad

“Buhari, ye ma sun, was not politically motivated” -Small Doctor

”Religious Leaders that get involved in partisan politics risk losing public respect” – President Buhari

My music is not the cause of robbers’ attack – ‘Wetin we gain’ singer, Victor AD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *