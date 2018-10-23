Chris Oyakhilome’s Daughter, Sharon Holds Second Wedding For Mother (Photos)

Photos making the rounds cumulatively prove that Pastor Chris’ daughter, Sharon holds another wedding ceremony for her mother.

This might be as a result of the fact that the parents of the bride Chris and Anita Oyakhilome are sour divorcees.

While Pastor Chris was noticeably present at their daughter’s traditional and white wedding ceremony in Nigeria, his ex wife Anita was also noticeably absent.

The action sparked reactions from Nigerians and even top gospel singers like Nathaniel Bassey online.

So, to honor her mum who was reportedly banned from showing up at the Nigerian royal wedding, Sharon had a second wedding reception in the UK and this time, Pastor Oyakhilome was absent.

The young couple Sharon and Phillip Frimpong whose love story moved us to tears, shared their vows in her presence and had a reception with her and her private invited guests over the weekend.

Sharon has shared photos from the recent wedding on her page while tactfully disabling the comments to avoid trolls and questions.

