Comedian, Akpororo Surprises His Mum With A Brand New Car In Church On Her Birthday (Video)

Akpororo has surprised his mother with a beautiful present on the day she turned a year older.
The comedian shared the development on his Instagram page with his 1.5 million followers.
According to Akpororo, his mother just turned 50 years old and he decided to surprise her with a car gift in church.
Sharing a video of himself gifting his mother the car, he wrote: Little surprise/gift at church in warri to my super mum,
 
thanks for believing in me, for your advice and prayers.
“I pray for more strength, favour, grace, peace, health, wealth to fall on you happy 50th birthday to my number one fan.
“I love you so much bcos you are the best #roroking #roronation #roroteam
Watch the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BpeQ4OvBIV_/?utm_source=ig_embed

